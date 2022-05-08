Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 306 ($3.82) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.18) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.03) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 236 ($2.95) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

