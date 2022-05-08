Discovery Value Fund Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Discovery Value Fund lowered its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,434 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 0.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,074.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 1,745,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,449. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.