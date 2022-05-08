Discovery Value Fund Purchases Shares of 1,308,584 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,308,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,555,000. Asana comprises approximately 3.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $2,448,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ASAN traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 6,863,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,458. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $16,380,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,565,000 and have sold 38,026 shares valued at $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

