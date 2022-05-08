Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 536,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 525,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £10.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Trøve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

