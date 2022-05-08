DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Hits $49,503.39

DMScript (DMST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $49,503.39 and $9.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,612,250.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00363488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00193468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00557696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039232 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,975.49 or 1.86457561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

