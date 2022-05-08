Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Achieves $21.51 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Dock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and $8.20 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 765,243,821 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

