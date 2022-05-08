Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Announces Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.77 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $71.54. 1,474,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,178. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

