Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $71.54 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.14%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

