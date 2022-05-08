Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Decreased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.26. 420,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,506. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

