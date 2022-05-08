Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $200.60

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.60 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.54), with a volume of 1021985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.40 ($2.60).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.00) to GBX 360 ($4.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.72.

Dr. Martens Company Profile (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.