Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $200.60

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.60 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.54), with a volume of 1021985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.40 ($2.60).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.00) to GBX 360 ($4.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.72.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

