Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

