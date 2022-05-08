Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 568,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 166,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,536. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

