Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Dropbox stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,801. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Dropbox by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
