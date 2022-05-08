Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,801. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Dropbox by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

