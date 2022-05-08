Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) vs. Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Financial Contrast

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) and Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Mediaset España Comunicación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 33.00% 22.04% 18.85% Mediaset España Comunicación N/A N/A N/A

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset España Comunicación has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Mediaset España Comunicación’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $641.44 million 1.81 $209.55 million $1.15 5.28 Mediaset España Comunicación $943.42 million 2.42 $204.16 million $0.76 9.61

Dundee Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mediaset España Comunicación. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mediaset España Comunicación, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dundee Precious Metals and Mediaset España Comunicación, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mediaset España Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.22%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Mediaset España Comunicación.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Mediaset España Comunicación on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities. The company was formerly known as Gestevisión Telecinco, S.A. and changed its name to Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. in May 2011. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Madrid, Spain. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. is a subsidiary of MFE-MediaForEurope NV.

