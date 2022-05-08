DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 3,510,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,845. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.