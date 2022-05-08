Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DUE. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.00 ($48.42).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR DUE opened at €24.86 ($26.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.59. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.