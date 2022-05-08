E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.75

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 8336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EINC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on E Automotive from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, E Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$581.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.80.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

