e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0896 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $81.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0896 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00275932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015511 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003058 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,201 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,038 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.