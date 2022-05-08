E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.39 ($13.05).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.21. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

