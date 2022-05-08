Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

EGLE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 434,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

