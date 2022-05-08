Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $928.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $72.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.22%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

