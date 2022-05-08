Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

EFBI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $22.00.

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

