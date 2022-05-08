eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

eBoost (EBST) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $597,853.08 and $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

