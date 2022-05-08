Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,979. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

