Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 3,413 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.09. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

