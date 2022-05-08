Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 6,222 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

