Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 7,246 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -152.21 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

