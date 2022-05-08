Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 6,131 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $271.54 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

