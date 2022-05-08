Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.