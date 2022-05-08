Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,302,000 after acquiring an additional 296,787 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

A opened at $121.08 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.49 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

