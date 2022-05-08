Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.66 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

