Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.