Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 23,236 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

