Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 3,895 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.78.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

