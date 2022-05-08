Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 107.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

NYSE RACE opened at $197.86 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average of $233.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

