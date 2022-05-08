Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 226,600 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.15% of Criteo worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Criteo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Criteo by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,450,000 after acquiring an additional 358,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

