EDRCoin (EDRC) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $19,360.73 and $3.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants. “

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.