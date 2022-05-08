Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Edwards Lifesciences also posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. 4,024,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

