Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $35,619.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00276351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015615 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,544,534 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

