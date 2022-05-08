Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.45 million and $35,619.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00276351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015615 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,544,534 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

