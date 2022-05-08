Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$15.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.62. 229,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.73. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,028.34. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.