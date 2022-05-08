electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 960,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,657. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
