electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 960,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,657. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

