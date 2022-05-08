Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $83.21 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $83.21 million and approximately $145,472.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,919,143,443 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

