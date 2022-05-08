Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Elekta AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.