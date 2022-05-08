Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.90. 2,931,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,483. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $191.75 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

