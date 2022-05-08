Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMUF. DNB Markets cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.42) to €18.60 ($19.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

ELMUF stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

