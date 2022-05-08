Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after buying an additional 687,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ellington Financial by 301.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after buying an additional 207,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 192,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ellington Financial by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

