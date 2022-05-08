Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
