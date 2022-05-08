Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

