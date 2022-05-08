Elysian Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $80,648.77 and approximately $110,435.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,908.82 or 0.99925470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.