eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. eMagin shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 910,217 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get eMagin alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $27,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 192,131 shares of company stock worth $225,116 over the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.